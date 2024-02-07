FirstService Co. (FSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 5th

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

FirstService has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. FirstService has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstService to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Trading Down 2.4 %

FSV opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.79. FirstService has a 1-year low of $131.75 and a 1-year high of $171.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in FirstService by 17.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FirstService by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 14.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Get Our Latest Report on FirstService

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.