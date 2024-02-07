Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.87

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.87 and last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 37751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,643,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,712,000 after buying an additional 119,695 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 153,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 75,849 shares in the last quarter. Moneda USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 92,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 64,570 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.