nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $859.1 million-$873.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.4 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.170-3.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $66.09. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

