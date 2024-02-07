Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Essential Utilities worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 69,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

