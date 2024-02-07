IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY24 guidance to $10.84-11.33 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.840-11.330 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $567.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $534.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $579.68.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.