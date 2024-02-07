Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Perion Network’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after buying an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 16.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 7.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 767,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 718.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Perion Network

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.