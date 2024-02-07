easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

easyJet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. easyJet has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised easyJet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

