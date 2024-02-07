Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Releases Earnings Results

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Bunge Global updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00 EPS.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 748,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,927. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 1,628.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 75.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

