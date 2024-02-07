IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.
IDEX Trading Down 1.1 %
IDEX stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.47. The company had a trading volume of 85,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,393. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $231.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in IDEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm extends Apple, Samsung deals, stock up on AI growth
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- GM stock has more upside after another high volume gapper
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Chipotle Mexican Grill stock heats up; $3,000 is in the way
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.