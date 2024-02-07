IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

IDEX Trading Down 1.1 %

IDEX stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.47. The company had a trading volume of 85,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,393. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $231.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in IDEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

