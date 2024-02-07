AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.150-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.15 EPS.

AGCO Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AGCO traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.77. The company had a trading volume of 110,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.50. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AGCO by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

