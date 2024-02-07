CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.36 million. CTS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.

CTS Stock Down 7.2 %

NYSE CTS traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,539. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. CTS has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.61.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 million. CTS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTS. Sidoti cut CTS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CTS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CTS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CTS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

