Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,559,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,306,000 after buying an additional 41,873 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $9,119,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

