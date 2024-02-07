CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

CDW has increased its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. CDW has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CDW to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $232.50 on Wednesday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

