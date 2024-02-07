CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.
CDW has increased its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. CDW has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CDW to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.
Shares of CDW opened at $232.50 on Wednesday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.27.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.
In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
