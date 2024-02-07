WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

WestRock has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WestRock to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in WestRock by 12.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 48.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

