NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 1,785 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $145.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.