Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Chegg updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Chegg Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Get Chegg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered Chegg to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Insider Transactions at Chegg

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Chegg by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Chegg by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.