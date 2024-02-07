Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 259,936 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 259,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.79% of Ulta Beauty worth $155,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $502.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.06. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty



Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.



