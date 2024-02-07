Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q1 guidance to $5.03-$5.24 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 740,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $74,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,197,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

