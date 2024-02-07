FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Reduced by Analyst

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.81) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.79). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

PLRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 159,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

