Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:APD opened at $218.05 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.54.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,644.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 374,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,286,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.