iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

