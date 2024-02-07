Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

