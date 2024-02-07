Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,804. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:COF opened at $134.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

