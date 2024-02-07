Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 6.78% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 124.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BSET. StockNews.com upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is -194.59%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.