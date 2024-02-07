Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.60% of La-Z-Boy worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 60,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.17.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

