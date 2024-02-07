Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.82% of Sally Beauty worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sally Beauty by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 423,610 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,625.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.48. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

