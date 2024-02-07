Wedbush Comments on Equity Residential’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,688 shares of company stock worth $2,911,068. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.