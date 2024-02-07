B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Onsemi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Onsemi by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

