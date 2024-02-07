The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,220.00

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,220 ($15.29) and last traded at GBX 1,213 ($15.21), with a volume of 8712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,200 ($15.04).

The Brunner Investment Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,156.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,090.05. The stock has a market cap of £512.28 million, a PE ratio of 2,691.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Sharp acquired 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,144 ($14.34) per share, with a total value of £56,181.84 ($70,429.79). 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

