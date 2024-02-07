Roth Capital Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Onsemi in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Onsemi Trading Down 1.6 %
ON stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
