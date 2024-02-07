Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.34% of Callon Petroleum worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPE opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.49. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

