Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 700 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.57% of Primo Water worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 475.4% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,400 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Primo Water by 2.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 223,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Primo Water

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.