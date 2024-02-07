Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 162,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,684 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 61.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 92,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 59,664.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 91,883 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

RQI opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

