Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,057 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

