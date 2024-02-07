Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.79% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 340.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPSC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

