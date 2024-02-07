Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 387.4% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 158,898 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 262.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 398.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 43,657 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 393.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RFG stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $42.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

