Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

