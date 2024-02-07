Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

