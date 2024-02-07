Sepio Capital LP Sells 81 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $481,621,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $244.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.20. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $246.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

