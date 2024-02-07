Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $890,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ITB opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

