Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,900 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,366,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 962,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 157,362 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of F opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.