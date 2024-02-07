Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 5,045 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

