Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

