Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $863,000 Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.44% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,934,000.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KORP opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $46.72.

About American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

