Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $983,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

