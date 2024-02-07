Sepio Capital LP Sells 4,685 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in nCino were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,958,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,700,000 after acquiring an additional 634,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in nCino by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in nCino by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,724,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,712 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $175,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,228,467.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,971 over the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $35.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. nCino’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

