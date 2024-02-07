ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.