Sepio Capital LP Sells 354 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

