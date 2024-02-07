Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 5,427 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Enovis during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 902.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis



Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

