Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FARO Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $272,676.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,434.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FARO stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

